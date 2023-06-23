We Asked ChatGPT What It Can Do for Meetings, So You Don’t Have To

In the introduction to its new research report on how artificial intelligence can play a role in employee incentives and recognition, the Incentive Research Foundation quotes Alan Murray, CEO of Fortune Media: “Generative A.I. is likely to have the most profound impact on the business world of any technology since the PC. And the best way to remain relevant will be to learn how to use it smartly.”



“Generative A.I.” refers to technologies that can generate new content (images, text, etc.) without copying anything that already exists. ChatGPT, launched in November 2022, is the free, web-based technology that has jump-started thought leaders’ ideas on the potential of generative A.I. to impact in business processes.



The IRF paper, “Generative A.I. for Personalized Incentives, Rewards, and Recognition,” sees the individualization of incentives as one of the most immediate benefits that A.I. can bring to those looking for ways to motivate their workforce. However, the use cases are broader than that. Among other possible benefits, the paper considers the use of A.I.-powered chatbots and virtual assistants in reward communications; the potential for improved gamification; and the promise of A.I. to help reduce biases in reward and recognition systems by analyzing employee performance data objectively.



The IRF is not the only industry organization considering how to leverage generative A.I. In May, the Professional Convention Management Association and Gevme, an event-technology provider, announced a joint effort called Project Spark, a research and educational initiative to discover the impact of generative A.I. on the business-events industry. Also this spring, at least two event management technologies, Cvent and Eventcombo, debuted A.I.-powered content-producing tools to help planners create marketing communications, session descriptions, and more.



Chatting with ChatGPT

As meeting and incentive professionals begin to wrap their heads around how generative A.I. can be used to improve their events, MeetingsNet went online to ask ChatGPT about its potential, asking the system “How can ChatGPT be used by meeting professionals to create more engaging event experiences for their attendees?” Here is ChatGPT’s unedited response:



ChatGPT can be a valuable tool for meeting professionals to enhance the engagement and overall experience of event attendees. Here are several ways ChatGPT can be utilized:



1. Personalized event recommendations: By analyzing attendee preferences and interests, ChatGPT can provide personalized event recommendations, suggesting sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities that align with attendees' specific interests. This customization increases the likelihood of attendees finding relevant content and maximizes their engagement.



2. Interactive Q&A sessions: ChatGPT can assist in facilitating Q&A sessions by collecting and filtering questions from attendees. It can provide real-time responses to basic queries or direct questions to appropriate speakers or panelists, streamlining the Q&A process and increasing engagement by ensuring that questions are addressed efficiently.



3. Virtual event assistants: In virtual events, ChatGPT can act as an interactive event assistant, offering guidance and information to attendees throughout the event. It can answer frequently asked questions, provide event schedules, speaker bios, and session details, and offer technical support for accessing the event platform or troubleshooting common issues.



4. Networking facilitation: Building connections and networking are crucial aspects of any event. ChatGPT can support attendees in finding and connecting with like-minded individuals or potential collaborators based on their profiles and interests. It can suggest relevant networking opportunities, provide icebreakers, and initiate introductions, enhancing networking experiences and encouraging meaningful interactions.



5. Gamification and audience participation: ChatGPT can assist meeting professionals in creating interactive experiences by incorporating gamification elements. It can facilitate quizzes, polls, or trivia contests, engaging attendees and encouraging active participation. ChatGPT can provide real-time responses to participants' answers or poll results, creating a sense of excitement and competition.



6. Virtual event engagement: For virtual events, maintaining attendee engagement can be a challenge. ChatGPT can be programmed to initiate conversation starters, provide timely event updates, and send reminders about upcoming sessions or activities. It can also deliver personalized messages or incentives to attendees based on their level of engagement, encouraging active participation.



7. Post-event feedback and surveys: Gathering feedback from attendees is vital for improving future events. ChatGPT can administer post-event surveys or collect feedback in real time, providing attendees with a convenient and conversational way to share their thoughts. The insights gained from ChatGPT's interactions can help meeting professionals identify areas for improvement and tailor future events to meet attendees' needs better.



It's important to note that while ChatGPT can enhance engagement and provide assistance, it should not replace human interaction entirely. Utilizing ChatGPT as a supportive tool in conjunction with human event professionals can create a more engaging and personalized event experience for attendees.