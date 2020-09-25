Skip navigation
Menu
WomenVirtualMtgs2.png
Event Tech & Virtual Meetings

Survey: Virtual Meetings Pose Barriers to Women

The possibility of women being interrupted and even ignored in online sessions should be on planners’ minds as they develop event agendas and formats.

From the perspectives of productivity, inclusivity, and job satisfaction, it appears online meetings have some work to do. In particular, the opportunities for women to be called upon during group discussions to present their facts, opinions, and recommendations—and then not be interrupted as they do so—still seem to be insufficient.

The proof: In a recent survey of more than 1,100 female business leaders45 percent say it is difficult for women to speak up in virtual meetings, while 20 percent say they’ve felt ignored or overlooked in an online meeting. Further, three in five say their prospects of getting a promotion in the new remote environment are worse than in the pre-Covid-19 environment.

Given these results, planners and executives who lead meetings might want to craft a strategy for allowing all participants to contribute fully during virtual meetings. Doing so will not only elicit better results from the session but also preserve morale—and keep female employees from moving to other organizations if their present employer must use virtual meetings for much longer.

TAGS: Event Design & Ideas
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GettyImages-1171460096.jpg
Is Your Virtual Meeting Accessible?
Sep 21, 2020
KPMG-virtual-sourcing.jpg
Key Steps to Becoming a Virtual-Platform Sourcing Expert
Sep 21, 2020
Gatherings_17.jpg
A Virtual-Reality Event Experiment Debuts
Sep 18, 2020
HybridMtgsConnecting.jpg
Trend Watch 2021: Multi-Location Hybrid Meetings
Sep 17, 2020