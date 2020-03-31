Skip navigation
Is YouTube the Next Hot Conference Venue?

The video platform offers opportunities for conferences and their sponsors.

The new reality of COVID-19 is making a YouTube channel an indispensable component for most conferences and trade shows. The American Association for the Advancement of Science is using its YouTube Channel to stream content to members each week as part of its Virtual Paperless Media Program, and last week an Australian event became the first to put its entire program on YouTube. Qode is Queensland, Australia’s largest technology and innovation conference and was set to take place March 24-25 in the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre. With 5,000 registered attendees and more than 200 exhibitors, Chief QODE Officer Jackie Taranto made the decision to refund all the ticket holders. Instead of hosting an in-person audience, Qode was livestreamed free to people watching at home. Exhibitors were given virtual trade show booths, and sponsors had logos on opening screens for each segment of the conference. The livestream was created with the help of Visitor Vision of Australia and will be replayed until April 1.

