What’s Catersource + The Special Event, Anyway?

In 2023, MeetingsNet will be a content partner for Catersource + The Special Event for the first time. For the March 27-30 convention and trade show at the Orlando Orange County Convention Center, we’ll deliver CE-credit-approved educational sessions on meetings-industry topics like supplier negotiations, session formats, event marketing, and risk management. In addition to those sessions, meeting professionals can be part of the larger conference experience that provides a wealth of showcasing events, tours, and speakers aimed at updating and enlivening your events.

The value proposition of the show is strong for meeting professionals who design sales meetings, incentives, and other events where creativity and innovation are a priority. Here’s a gallery from the 2022 Catersource + The Special Event that provides a taste of the show.