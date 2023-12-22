For a Welcoming Event, Cultural Sensitivity Is Essential

Producing meetings and events that build a sense of belonging among employees is important to Catherine Nelson, director of project management at Yes& Companies, which manages hotels, restaurants, and other retail brands. One essential, she says, is to be sensitive to the values and cultural norms of her diverse attendees.

What strategies have you used to promote belonging at your events?

Nelson: Our executives value open communi-cation, so events are a great opportunity to foster dialogue between employees and leaders. However, I have encountered people who don’t want to ask questions in front of leadership. If we stick to a traditional Q&A, that means excluding their voices. Instead, I launch a pre-event survey where employees can post questions anonymously. Or I leverage apps or create a passive activation, such as a Post-It “parking lot” where attendees can stick their questions on a board. These tactics allow me to create a safer space where everyone’s voice can be included.

How do you plan events for a multicultural audience?

Nelson: Cultural awareness is important at all our events. We’re based in Las Vegas and attract an international employee base, plus we have operations in several locations domestically with their own cultural nuances and norms. Our Hawaii-based employees are an essential and amazing part of our operation, so it’s important to highlight their achievements. But they don’t necessarily want to be in the spotlight, and I must be thoughtful in soliciting their input in writing instead of asking for a public presentation. I give them advance notice of opportunities to be part of an opening or closing ceremony, so they never feel put on the spot. Being a more family-oriented culture also means that when they do present, they are more comfortable in groups of people they know than presenting alone.



I have experimented with the Belonging Playbook (a soon-to-launch planner tool; see the main story) and was impressed with how it identified the cultural differences and values among our locations that we have also observed through engagement surveys and daily interactions. For example, our Hawaiian employees value safety, and a focus on teamwork and family values, while those on the mainland tend to value recognition alongside teamwork and family.



How else do you bring groups together?

Nelson: Another tactic I use to promote unity at meetings—for example, when two departments are merging—is to use a teaser campaign in advance, helping people to focus inward before arriving on site. I might ask, ‘what is your favorite vacation memory?’ Or I ask them to share a personal experience or event highlight. We then weave these responses into a visual representation at the event, whether it’s an art installation, table treatment, or part of the creative for collateral.



