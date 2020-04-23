Skip navigation
Tip of the Week: The Bird’s Tail

A low-tech way to keep virtual meetings on track.

Technology-based meetings can suffer from a lack of focus without an agenda, but trying to keep a meeting on track while shuffling notes and looking away from the screen can lead to reduced engagement with participants.

Juliet Funt, CEO of WhiteSpace at Work, posted this genius tip on Twitter and LinkedIn to use Post-it Notes to help you keep thoughts and data in order next to your screen—no losing track, no shuffling.  But don’t forget Juliet’s warning: Don’t cover the camera with a sticky note, unless you are having a bad hair day, of course.

 
