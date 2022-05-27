Skip navigation
Take Your Experience and Pay It Forward

The Special Event 2023 has opened its call for speakers, looking for experts in event design, technology, safety, and more.

The call for speakers has just been announced for next year’s Special Event show, which will again be co-locating with Catersource Conference & Tradeshow.

The event, under the Informa Connect umbrella with MeetingsNet, convenes March 27 to 30, 2023 at the Orange County Convention Center, and will provide more than 120 educational sessions for the 5,000 professionals and 300 suppliers expected.

Educational tracks include event design, technology, event management, health and safety, and others. Read the submission notes here to find out everything you need to know about bringing your expertise to the event, including how to submit a session for consideration as well as the selection process used by The Special Event and Catersource teams. 

TAGS: Global Events Planning
