Pantone Names 2024 Color of the Year

A cozy hue between orange and pink could be just the thing to tone down the rhetoric as 2024 begins with two wars raging and a contentious election coming. Here’s how planners could employ Pantone 13-1023.

Color authority Pantone has selected “Peach Fuzz” as its Color of the Year for 2024. Described as “soothing and soft to the touch,” Pantone 13-1023 was selected to counterbalance the upheavals around the world.

“At a time of turmoil in many aspects of our lives, our need for nurturing, empathy, and compassion grows ever stronger as does our imaginings of a more peaceful future,” the company explained in a press release.

For meeting professionals charged with bringing people together to network, collaborate, and learn, adding elements that evoke a feeling of warmth and caring ties in with today’s wellness trends. Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, says the “Peach Fuzz brings belonging, inspires recalibration, and an opportunity for nurturing, conjuring up an air of calm.”

Color can influence how attendees feel and behave, and planners can be purposeful about how they use it. The colors used for stage backdrops, lighting, table settings, websites, signage, carpets, and more can work together to create a mood. Here are some ideas for using Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year.