Join the Creativity Showcase and Preview

If you’re considering a trip to southern California in May to attend Catersource + The Special Event, a conference preview could help with your decision. The May 2-5 event at the Anaheim Convention Center has a full agenda online but sometimes it’s best to get it right from the source.
Join a “pep rally” on Tuesday, March 8 at 2 p.m. ET to hear from a few of the speakers who will be presenting in-person and get your questions answered about this creative showcase, trade show, and educational event.
Four of the many experts lined up to speak a Catersource + The Special Event will be on hand at the pep rally:
• Keynote speaker Christina Matteucci, executive director of David Beahm Experiences
• Chef Nettie Fran of Silver Whisk
• Margaret Brower, owner of Rainmaker Sales & Marketing Group
• Tracy Stuckrath, president & chief connecting officer of thrive! meetings & events
Join the preview and get inspired for Catersource + The Special Event 2022
REGISTER HERE*
*An access link will be provided via email prior to the event.