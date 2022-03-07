Join the Creativity Showcase and Preview

If you’re considering a trip to southern California in May to attend Catersource + The Special Event, a conference preview could help with your decision. The May 2-5 event at the Anaheim Convention Center has a full agenda online but sometimes it’s best to get it right from the source.

Join a “pep rally” on Tuesday, March 8 at 2 p.m. ET to hear from a few of the speakers who will be presenting in-person and get your questions answered about this creative showcase, trade show, and educational event.

Four of the many experts lined up to speak a Catersource + The Special Event will be on hand at the pep rally:

• Keynote speaker Christina Matteucci, executive director of David Beahm Experiences

• Chef Nettie Fran of Silver Whisk

• Margaret Brower, owner of Rainmaker Sales & Marketing Group

• Tracy Stuckrath, president & chief connecting officer of thrive! meetings & events

Join the preview and get inspired for Catersource + The Special Event 2022

