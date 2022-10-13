Skip navigation
Menu
Meeting Planning Toolbox>Event Design & Ideas

Innovative Engagement Strategies at IMEX America

IMEX22camperbooth.jpeg
Start Slideshow
From fun sponsor activations to cool show booths and a huge stadium party, North America's largest show for the meetings and events industry had it all.

Held October 10 to 13 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, the 10th annual IMEX America show was a fine representation of the post-pandemic rebound of the in-person meetings market. More than 11,000 participants made for a crowded show floor with lots of energy, which was enhanced by interesting sponsor activations and show booths. Here are photos of some unique ideas found around the show.

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
IMEXpeerlearning1.jpeg
Want Attendee Engagement? Foster Collaborative Learning in 3 Steps
Oct 10, 2022
vrheadset.jpg
Join a Conference in the Metaverse
Oct 09, 2022
AM1022ASAEphoto2.jpeg
3 Ideas You Can Use from ASAE’s Annual Meeting
Oct 05, 2022
Cventoct22(2).jpg
Sponsored Content
Cut Costs with Better Communication
Oct 01, 2022