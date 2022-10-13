Innovative Engagement Strategies at IMEX America

From fun sponsor activations to cool show booths and a huge stadium party, North America's largest show for the meetings and events industry had it all.

Held October 10 to 13 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, the 10th annual IMEX America show was a fine representation of the post-pandemic rebound of the in-person meetings market. More than 11,000 participants made for a crowded show floor with lots of energy, which was enhanced by interesting sponsor activations and show booths. Here are photos of some unique ideas found around the show.