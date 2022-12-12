Skip navigation
How to Plan a Magenta Meeting

Whether “Viva Magenta” is red with hints of pink and purple or pink with overtones of red is up for debate. But one thing is certain: Pantone’s just-announced Color of the Year for 2023 is bold, and it would make a dramatic choice for an event’s color theme.

As the Pantone colorists put it, Viva Magenta is "an unconventional shade for an unconventional time. Vibrating with vim and vigor, a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family [and] demonstrating a new signal of strength."

Planners know that color can be introduced in any element that they can control, including lighting, table décor, and food and beverage. Here's some inspiration for wrapping your attendees in Viva Magenta for a special meeting in 2023.

