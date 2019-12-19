Skip navigation
Menu
HolidayBonuses1219a.png
Meeting Planning Toolbox>Event Design & Ideas

A Holiday Event You’d Definitely Want to Plan

We're guessing that the meeting planner for this end-of-year party had to bring in a lot of tissues, and maybe smelling salts.

December is chock full of company parties that celebrate the team’s accomplishments. But very few involve a gifting component like the one at this year’s holiday party thrown by St. John Properties, a commercial real-estate firm based in Baltimore. The firm’s 198 employees got the surprise of a lifetime when they each opened a red envelope with their name on it—and found bonus checks that averaged $50,000 per employee.

Screen Shot 2019-12-19 at 2.54.37 PM.pngThe firm—which gave away a total of $10 million that evening—was wise enough to record the scene, which featured overwhelming surprise among the entire group followed by laughter, tears, hugs, dancing, and probably some weak knees. Perhaps you could show the video to your bosses in an effort to persuade them to do the same type of gifting at your organization’s holiday event. Yeah, good luck with that.

See the moment of surprise and its joyous aftermath here.

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Most-read-2019.jpg
Hot Topics: MeetingsNet’s 15 Most-Read Stories of 2019
Dec 20, 2019
00_IAEEcover.png
Show-Floor Education and Activations: Scenes from Expo! Expo!
Dec 17, 2019
00_IAEEcover.png
Show-Floor Education and Activations: Scenes from Expo! Expo!
Dec 17, 2019
CSpcma2.jpg
Awards Celebrations Are Boring. Here’s a Revamp Done Right
Dec 09, 2019