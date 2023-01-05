Skip navigation
Menu
conferencedesign.jpg
Meeting Planning Toolbox>Event Design & Ideas

The Experience Mantra: More Important than Ever

Making the case for prioritizing experience design, elevating interaction with creative formats, and attending a new MeetingsNet collaborative event.

Joseph Pine and James Gilmore coined the term “the experience economy” in the late 1990s to describe an environment where businesses differentiate themselves by focusing on the feelings their services or products create beyond the services and products themselves. Pine and Gilmore fired up the discussion of the importance of event experiences, pushing organizations to design emotion-rich meetings that could define their brand, engage and retain customers, build employee loyalty, and motivate.

So, while the drive to design memorable, personal, absorbing meetings isn’t new, today’s business environment escalates the urgency of creating experiential, meaningful meetings.

To start, with attendees now comfortable accomplishing educational and transactional meetings online, in-person events must deliver interaction, context, and opportunity that outweighs the time and expense of travel. Second, the unprecedented growth of home-office workers makes in-person meetings increasingly critical for building company culture and team relationships. And third, attendees are still suffering from a dearth of professional contact after the pandemic. Networking needs to be a priority that transcends coffee breaks and cocktail parties.

While budget building, supplier selection and negotiations, and back-end meeting technology are as important as ever for planners to get right, the importance of designing meeting experiences that serve the company’s goals, such as motivating and retaining employees, can’t be overstated.

In this article, Gilmore talks about the “Four-E Model” of experience design—education, entertainment, esthetic, and escapism.

In the cover story for our January/February issue of the MeetingsNet magazine, Rob Carey writes about five meeting formats that help attendee communication flow more freely than it does within traditional event design. By fostering participation and sharing, conference education becomes an active experience that attendees are likely to remember, even crave, rather than a passive transfer of knowledge from the stage to the audience.

For meeting experiences in Gilmore’s other realms, entertainment, esthetics, and escapism, let me introduce a new MeetingsNet collaboration: In 2023, for the first time, MeetingsNet is a content partner for Catersource + The Special Event, a conference that spotlights the ideas, entertainers, F&B, and speakers meant to wow an audience.

The event, happening March 27 to 30 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, will have special-event-specific education, various showcase events, and an interactive trade-show floor, as well as a full track of meetings-focused sessions on topics like experiential marketing, negotiating with speakers, innovative meeting room set-ups, and risk management.

Catersource + The Special Event is an exciting addition to the MeetingsNet portfolio of meeting-planner information and education resources. It will be an experience! I hope to see you there.

TAGS: Professional Development
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
LearningRetention1.jpg
Want Better Event ROI? Help Attendees with Content Retention
Dec 16, 2022
viva magenta-2023.jpg
How to Plan a Magenta Meeting
Dec 12, 2022
GettyImages-1041800720.jpg
5 Ways to Practice Gratitude at Your Events
Dec 01, 2022
6a_Sweat_GettyImages-1296843077 copy.jpg
Need to Cut the Meeting Budget? Start with the Big Picture
Nov 08, 2022