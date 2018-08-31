Examining the Intersection of Meetings and Peace

What do meetings have to do with world peace?

You might be surprised at just how many ideas sit at the intersection of those two ideas, and U.K.-based Positive Impact wants to create a conversation around them in support of the United Nations World Peace Day on September 21.

Positive Impact is producing six free webinars on the themes of peace and sustainability. These will connect the meeting professional’s job of bringing people together for collaboration and connection with a big picture look at positive outcomes for business and society that can be accomplished through meetings—beyond the economic impact.

The September 21 webinars start a bit too early for U.S. viewers, with the first at 2 a.m. ET. That one, Creating an Environment for Peace, focuses on the upcoming United Nations Environment Programme event where sustainability in the event and hospitality industry will be explored.

The schedule also includes (all times Eastern Daylight):

7:00 a.m. Understanding the Opportunity: Events Create Peace

Sustainable initiatives at ICC Sydney in Australia and Shaw Conference Centre in Edmonton, Canada, are examined for their global and local impact.

8:00 a.m. Measurement and Its Role in Creating Peace

How to measure events and their impact, as well as a discussion about Carbon Emissions Day, which coincides with World Peace Day.

9:15 a.m. Collaborate for Peace

This will be an exploration of collaborations and partnerships that can promote sustainability in the event industry.

11:00 a.m. Sharing for Peace

How event professionals can promote sustainable initiatives, drawing on expertise from an academic point of view and a conference organizer point of view.

12:00 a.m. Telling a Story of Peace

Detailing the importance of workers’ and human rights in the event industry.

To see the lineup of speakers or to register for any of the webinars, visit the Positive Impact website. The organization is also encouraging meeting professionals to share examples of how events can create peace using the #EventsCreatePeace hashtag, and to send questions in advance to the speakers.