Enlightening! 9 Winning Lighting Designs

Lighting design has the ability to completely transform a meeting room, impacting how attendees experience the space and setting the tone for the event. On a larger scale, the architectural lighting of an entire venue can set the scene: Are you looking for creativity and innovation? Focus and comfort? A perfect Instagram moment?

The winners of the LIT Lighting Design Awards 2023 were unveiled late last year, showcasing innovative architectural and entertainment lighting design from around the world. The hospitality industry was well represented among the honorees, including hotels, convention centers, a cruise ship, a cruise port, and an airport. Here’s a selection of those award winners.