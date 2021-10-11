EIC Wants You to Be Part of Its Diversity and Equity Project

The Events Industry Council’s Diversity-Equity-Inclusion survey closes on Friday. The umbrella organization for the meeting and convention industry is collecting input as the groundwork for a report, new educational resources, and benchmarks against which D&I goals can be measured.

The survey is the first phase of EIC’s ambitious Equity Acceleration Plan announced in September, which has four long-term areas of focus:

• Creating voluntary guidelines for policies and practices in the workplace and marketplace

• Developing strategies for attracting diverse talent, such as scholarships, mentors, and education programs

• Making recommendations for career pathways that can lead to more diversity in events-industry leadership

• Delivering tools for creating inclusive events and diverse supply chains.

“With over 10.3 million direct jobs and over 1.5 billion participants in our sector, and as the industry that at its heart fosters human connection and collaborations, we have the opportunity and the responsibility to be a catalyst for meaningful and measurable change,” said Amy Calvert, CEO of EIC.

Jason Dunn Sr., co-chair of the EIC Equity Task Force, brings his perspective as immediate past chairman of the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals and vice president, Cincinnati USA Convention and Visitors Bureau to what he expects to be “incredibly valuable guidance and resources for event professionals.



“I believe that tourism empowers communities and business events can be a driver for change,” Dunn said. “This survey is an important step toward emboldening our global industry to lead and be an example of how to move the moral compass of DE&I to the center of everything we do.”



The EIC’s Diversity-Equity-Inclusion survey is being conducted by data analytics company Culturelytics. To participate, click here.