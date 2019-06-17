Brought to you by:





The decision to celebrate its 20th anniversary expo at Sands Resorts Macao was an easy one for TAKE and GIVE NEEDS Co., Ltd. (T&G).

The leaders of T&G were familiar with the resorts’ stellar standards and capabilities from past experience. T&G is a market leader in the wedding business, widely respected throughout Japan for offering professional wedding planning services and hosting the largest number of wedding ceremonies in Japan.

“We held a very successful event 10 years ago at The Venetian Macao,” says Shotaro Shiga with T&G’s internal audit division. The Venetian is one of seven hotels within Sands Resorts. “We wanted to share this extraordinary experience and the grandness of Macao with our colleagues, because this is something they cannot experience in Japan.”

Attention to detail is essential for a company like T&G, known for absolute perfection in its own field. That degree of attention was evident from the start of the expo: T&G’s 1,500 delegates experienced a seamless arrival from Hong Kong International Airport, with an efficient transfer to the Cotai Water Jet and quick shuttle to the Venetian. Once on property, the resorts’ Conventions and Exhibitions team went above and beyond, designating a dedicated check-in area with a dramatic T&G-branded backdrop and lighting effects.

“We have held our events in various hotels throughout Japan, so the benchmark we hold for Macao is high,” Shiga says. “We were very pleased to find that the information provided upon check-in was very detailed, and the friendly service delivered by the hotel staff was first-rate.”

Over the course of three days in April 2019, the T&G expo relied on the flexibility and resourcefulness of the Sands Conventions and Exhibitions team to manage a variety of requests and adjustments involving capacity, floor layout, event arrangement, audiovisual needs, and lighting.

“The Sands team did everything to answer our requests and always suggested alternative ideas when our requests were difficult,” Shiga says. “The hotel was very supportive in handling last-minute requests such as securing a photo shoot and other unexpected surprises. We are happy everything ended successfully.”

Under-One-Roof Ease

T&G’s positive past experience was one factor in the decision to return; another was the Sands Resorts Macao’s integrated nature. Seven international hotels—The Venetian Macao; The Parisian Macao; Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip; The St. Regis Macao, Cotai Central; Conrad Macao, Cotai Central; Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel, Cotai Central; and Holiday Inn Macao Cotai Central—provide some 12,500 guestrooms and suites. All seven hotels are conveniently interconnected via covered walkways that also provide guests access to more than 150 restaurants, approximately 850 retail stores and 1.7 million square feet of meeting space.

That under-one-roof convenience eliminated the need for T&G to manage the logistics of transporting 1,500 delegates from one venue to another: everything is within easy walking distance.

Exceptional Clients, Exceptional Experiences

T&G also prioritized high-quality food and beverage, especially since the company arranges exceptional dining experiences for its own clients. The exemplary Sands Resorts food and beverage staff provided lessons that the wedding events company was able to apply to its own future events.

“The detailed attention toward food and beverage, as well as the service, inspired our team,” Shiga says. “Additionally, we used a few restaurants for the organizing committee’s pre- and post-events. They all provided high standards of service, good food, and excellent value for the money.”

Among the resorts’ 150-plus dining options are a number of Michelin-starred restaurants and menus reflecting Macao’s rich Portuguese and Chinese heritage as well as Indian, French, and other global influences.

Sands Resorts Macao’s renowned in-house entertainment is also a strong selling point for groups like T&G’s. Expo attendees could experience all of the excitement and glamour of the Cotai Strip and its talented resident company of 200 performers from around the world. Broadway actors, singing gondoliers, magicians, acrobats, Parisian mimes, opera singers, musicians, and more bring Sands Resorts events to life and add a dash of drama.

Shiga says the most memorable aspect of the event was the level of hospitality, or “Omotenashi,” displayed by each staff member at Sands Resort. “I really think the success of this event was a result of working together with everyone from the hotel,” he observes. The well-orchestrated efforts of more than ten departments ensured a memorable event that left a lasting impression among T&G employees.

For T&G’s organizers, the 20th anniversary expo was a resounding success. “Macao is a milestone destination for our company,” Shiga says. “We purposely chose to return because we wanted to give back to our employees who have worked hard for the company and our customers,” he adds.

“I look forward to coming back in 10 years for our next anniversary event.”