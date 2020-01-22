Upbeat: Hilton Introduces New Lifestyle Brand

Hilton has introduced a new lifestyle brand called Tempo, with contracts to open the new properties in 30 cities, including Boston; Dallas; Phoenix; Maui, Hawaii; New York City; Louisville, Ky.; and Delmar, Calif.

Hilton intends to add up to 500 hotels in the brand around the U.S. in the next ten years. Tempo locations will be urban, with easy access to local retail and restaurants. Properties will be new builds to accommodate larger bathrooms and a designated “Get Ready Zone,” which will comprise almost half of each guest room. The brand’s design is based on data collected from 10,000 consumers, which found that modern travelers want a relaxing sleep area with a separate zone for doing yoga, working, or relaxing before bed. Bathrooms will feature large mirrors with built-in Bluetooth speakers and full-size bath amenities to reduce single-use plastics. Other sustainable practices will include food-waste programs and hydration stations.

Communal spaces will be designed for coworking and informal meetings with thoughtful lighting and local artwork.

Tempo has a partnership with Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global platform to provide guests with meditation and focus videos and other wellness and sleep support.

Tempo is Hilton’s 18th brand and follows the launch last February of Signia, a meetings-focused Hilton brand.