Hilton Launches New Meetings and Events Brand

Hilton is investing heavily in the future of meetings and events with the creation of a new hotel brand focused on the needs of meeting planners and business travelers.



In a statement, Hilton President and CEO Christopher J. Nassetta said, “In our 100th year of hospitality, we are more focused than ever on providing exceptional experiences to all of our guests—and that includes evolving those experiences to meet their changing needs.” The changing needs that the new brand focuses on are based on feedback from meeting professionals in search of more, and better designed, collaborative meeting space.



The Signia Hilton brand will offer a minimum of 500 guest rooms at each location and 75 square feet per key of flexible event space, plus state-of-the-art technology for both guest rooms and public spaces. To accomplish such customized meeting facilities, Signia Hilton properties will primarily be new builds, but a company spokesperson said Hilton might consider select conversions. Cities with signed contracts for a Signia Hilton include the meeting hubs of Indianapolis and Orlando, and there will be a property adjacent to Atlanta’s 3.9-million-square-foot Georgia World Congress Center.

Signia Atlanta, next to Georgia World Congress Center and Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Other amenities each branded property will deliver include a signature restaurant and destination bar; premium wellness amenities to reduce stress for business travelers; and guest rooms focused on guest entertainment and tech conveniences, including the Digital Key app. The new brand will also focus on what Signia terms "impressive arrivals" and "an unmatched lobby experience" for business travelers hosting local meetings on the property. For larger meetings, Signia Hilton promises large ballrooms and prefunction spaces with state-of-the-art technology and smart features, as well as small to mid-size meeting rooms designed to foster collaboration.



Signia Hilton will be part of the Hilton Honors loyalty program. It is the 17th brand in the portfolio, after the recent introductions of Motto by Hilton, an affordable lifestyle brand, and LXR Hotels and Resorts, an upscale luxury brand, which were both introduced in the second half of 2018.