Two Meeting and Incentive Properties Back to Business in the Florida Keys

Hurricane Irma swept through south Florida in September 2017, closing both the Hilton Key Largo Resort and Hawks Cay Resort in Duck Key for extensive renovations. After a year of work, both properties are taking group reservations again.



The Hilton property has been renamed Baker's Cay Resort, a Curio Collection by Hilton. The 13-acre, 200-room property is set to open by December 1 featuring 17,000 square feet of meeting space that includes two divisible ballrooms, an executive boardroom, and a grand lawn. Two swimming pools plus a waterfront grotto are surrounded by interesting reception spaces as well. A beachside taco and tequila venue offers specialty drinks plus hot sauces made from peppers grown on property. In addition to the resort's main beach, a winding nature trail leads to other hidden beaches. Baker's Cay Resort is a one-hour drive from Miami International Airport.





Baker's Cay Resort in Key Largo

Forty-five minutes farther down the Keys lies the recently reopened Hawks Cay Resort, a 60-acre, 177-room property also featuring 250 two- and three-bedroom villas to go along with the most meeting space in the Keys: 20,000 square feet. The $50 million refurbishment included refreshed accommodations, a redesigned lobby with more open space, and the creation of an adult-only pool area called Oasis Cay with a dedicated bar and grill. New dining venues include Sixty-One Prime, a seafood-and-steak house, and Hawks Cay Marketplace for casual breakfast and lunch. Angler and Ale Restaurant has been completely refurbished as well. Besides the popular Dolphin Connection hands-on attraction that's on site, new entertainment options at the resort include comedy shows.