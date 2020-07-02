Skip navigation
Menu
World_Map_DMC_Story_2020.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Top “Event Ninjas” Talk Trends

A new list of the 25 top destination management companies provides insights into staging events and dealing with logistics and execution issues.

Special Events, the media outlet for those who plan award presentations, celebrations, galas, parties, and other business-related entertainment functions, has released its 16th annual installment of the Top 25 DMCs—the experts who have insider access to the best destination experiences around the world.

Lisa Hurley, content director for Special Events, interviewed top executives from each DMC to gather their perspectives on the most challenging issues around creating special events for companies and associations. The local expertise of DMCs is invaluable to client planners,” she says. “They are ‘event ninjas’ when it comes to finding the best solutions.”       

Read the article here.

TAGS: Event Design & Ideas
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
HotelLobbyetc._Emeline_Shorter_062020_-53.jpg
New Property Opens in Charleston’s Historic District
Jul 02, 2020
New Lobby Decor.jpg
San Diego Classic Gets a Major Refresh
Jul 01, 2020
AM0720OKCconvctr1.png
New Convention Center/Hotel Complex Is Definitely OK
Jun 30, 2020
Screen Shot 2020-06-29 at 2.28.26 PM.png
Galt House Hotel Is Ready for the Derby
Jun 29, 2020