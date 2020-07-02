Top “Event Ninjas” Talk Trends

Special Events, the media outlet for those who plan award presentations, celebrations, galas, parties, and other business-related entertainment functions, has released its 16th annual installment of the Top 25 DMCs—the experts who have insider access to the best destination experiences around the world.

Lisa Hurley, content director for Special Events, interviewed top executives from each DMC to gather their perspectives on the most challenging issues around creating special events for companies and associations. “The local expertise of DMCs is invaluable to client planners,” she says. “They are ‘event ninjas’ when it comes to finding the best solutions.”

Read the article here.