Destination & Venue News

Tempe, Ariz., and ASU Break Ground on New Omni

An 18-month, $125 million project will deliver nearly 36,000 square feet of meeting space.

On the Arizona State University campus in downtown Tempe, Ariz., Omni Hotel & Resorts has broken ground on a property that will offer some of the largest conference space in the city when it opens in 2023.

The $125 million, 330-room Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU, part of a public-private partnership with Arizona State University and the City of Tempe, will have nearly 36,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space. That space includes two ballrooms, four meeting rooms, one board room, and an event lawn that allows events to flow from indoor to outdoor. The Grand Ballroom, which is being billed as the “largest contiguous ballroom in Tempe,” will have over 15,000 square feet.

c1.jpgThe 16-story property will also include an elevated pool deck, with a lounge and recreation space; a rooftop restaurant; and a fitness center.

Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU is going up on the southeast corner of Mill Avenue and University Drive in Tempe, less than five miles from Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. The groundbreaking follows the recent opening of another meeting hotel near ASU, Westin Tempe. Other Omni properties in the area include Omni Scottsdale Resort at Montelucia and Omni Tucson National Resort.

