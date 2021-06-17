Skip navigation
Menu
Screen Shot 2021-06-17 at 9.40.28 AM.png
Destination & Venue News

New Westin to Open in Tempe, Ariz.

The Greater Phoenix area will soon have 290 new guest rooms along with meeting space for groups of up to 500 people.

A Westin hotel will debut in Tempe, Ariz., later this summer, the largest new hotel to open in the city in more than four years. The 290-room property is in the downtown district, steps from the sprawling campus of Arizona State University with more than 74,000 students, and across the street from the ASU Blockchain Research Lab.

westin tempe.jpgThe largest meeting spaces on site are the 4,960-square-foot Opal Ballroom, which can be divided, and the 1,896-square-foot Topaz Ballroom. They’re joined within the second-floor event area by four small breakout rooms, a dedicated boardroom, and a 2,047-square-foot terrace.

On the rooftop, receptions can be planned around the bar and pool, or take over one of the enclosed spaces: The Skysill Lounge for groups of up to 120 and the Binocular Club for up to 70 people.

Noteworthy hotel features include guest rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows and rainfall showers, a fitness center open 24/7, and a restaurant specializing in Southwestern cuisine, Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits.

The Westin Tempe is about 4.5 miles east of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and 10 miles east of the city of Phoenix.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
JW Charlotte2.png
Downtown Charlotte to Get 381 Upscale Hotel Rooms
Jun 14, 2021
anaheim westin2.jpg
Westin Anaheim Opens its Doors
Jun 11, 2021
LaJollaHyatt0621a1.png
So. California Meetings Property Gets $10-million Overhaul
Jun 08, 2021
ColoradoCC0621a.png
Colorado C.C. to Grow Both Inside and Out
Jun 04, 2021