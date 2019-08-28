Tampa-Area Boutique Property to Open This Fall

Florida’s Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater earned the ninth spot on the U.S. Census's list of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas from 2017 to 2018. The area has also seen its share of recent hotel activity, including the opening of Hotel Alba (formerly the Crowne Plaza Tampa Westshore) and Godfrey Hotel (formerly the Bay Harbor Hotel), and a new boutique property opening this fall in Clearwater will add another 123 guest rooms and 7,340 square feet of event space.

The Karol Hotel, part of Marriott International’s Tribute Portfolio collection, is in the Feather Sound area of Pinellas County, just across Tampa Bay from the Tampa International Airport, about a 15-minute drive to the east. A 30-minute drive in the other direction are the beaches on the Gulf of Mexico.

Meeting planners will find 2,500-square-foot ballroom and three breakout rooms at the property as well as a K Club Bar & Bistro, the lobby bar and restaurant; Vantage Rooftop Bar (the view of the bay from the roof is shown left); a swimming pool; and fitness center.