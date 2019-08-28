Skip navigation
Menu
The Karol-Hotel---Ballroom Rendering.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Tampa-Area Boutique Property to Open This Fall

The Karol Hotel will be a new small-meetings option on Florida’s fast-growing west coast.

Florida’s Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater earned the ninth spot on the U.S. Census's list of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas from 2017 to 2018. The area has also seen its share of recent hotel activity, including the opening of Hotel Alba (formerly the Crowne Plaza Tampa Westshore) and Godfrey Hotel (formerly the Bay Harbor Hotel), and a new boutique property opening this fall in Clearwater will add another 123 guest rooms and 7,340 square feet of event space.

The Karol Hotel, part of Marriott International’s Tribute Portfolio collection, is in the Feather Sound area of Pinellas County, just across Tampa Bay from the Tampa International Airport, about a 15-minute drive to the east. A 30-minute drive in the other direction are the beaches on the Gulf of Mexico.

Karol-Hotel---rooftop-bar-view-one.jpgMeeting planners will find 2,500-square-foot ballroom and three breakout rooms at the property as well as a K Club Bar & Bistro, the lobby bar and restaurant; Vantage Rooftop Bar (the view of the bay from the roof is shown left); a swimming pool; and fitness center.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
W_Muscat.png
W Muscat Opens on the Gulf of Oman
Aug 27, 2019
JW-MM_bedroom.jpg
JW Marriott Marquis Opens in Contemporary Shanghai Tower
Aug 26, 2019
Marriott6-308.jpg
Marriott Takes IFS Meetings Forum to Baja
Aug 23, 2019
4seasons_backbay_room.jpg
The Four Seasons Opens in New Boston Skyscraper
Aug 22, 2019