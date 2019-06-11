New Life for Tampa Westshore Property

In Tampa, Fla.’s Westshore business district, the former Crowne Plaza Tampa Westshore has been renovated, updated, and reopened as Hotel Alba. The $11.3 million update brings contemporary design to the 222-room property that reflects the history of Tampa as well as a new signature restaurant.

Located about five minutes from Tampa International Airport, the hotel’s 12 meeting spaces—including a ballroom, a boardroom, and breakout spaces—offer a total of 10,000 square feet for up to 473 guests. Groups will also find an in-house rotating art gallery, cabanas surrounding an outdoor swimming pool with new landscaping and outside bar access, and The Spaniard, an open-air restaurant (pictured).

Hotel Alba is the first of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection of independent properties in Florida. The Tapestry brand, which launched in 2017, is positioned as a more affordable version of Curio, Hilton’s similarly curated chain of 4- and 5-star properties that launched in 2014.