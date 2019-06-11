Menu
New Life for Tampa Westshore Property

The Hotel Alba is the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton property in Florida.

In Tampa, Fla.’s Westshore business district, the former Crowne Plaza Tampa Westshore has been renovated, updated, and reopened as Hotel Alba. The $11.3 million update brings contemporary design to the 222-room property that reflects the history of Tampa as well as a new signature restaurant.

Hotel Alba, Tapestry by Hilton - Spaniard Restaurant - 1386121.jpgLocated about five minutes from Tampa International Airport, the hotel’s 12 meeting spaces—including a ballroom, a boardroom, and breakout spaces—offer a total of 10,000 square feet for up to 473 guests. Groups will also find an in-house rotating art gallery, cabanas surrounding an outdoor swimming pool with new landscaping and outside bar access, and The Spaniard, an open-air restaurant (pictured).

Hotel Alba is the first of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection of independent properties in Florida. The Tapestry brand, which launched in 2017, is positioned as a more affordable version of Curio, Hilton’s similarly curated chain of 4- and 5-star properties that launched in 2014.

