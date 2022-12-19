Skip navigation
Menu
Screen Shot 2022-12-19 at 2.31.43 PM.png
Destination & Venue News

Tampa Airport Marriott Completes Big Meeting-Space Upgrade

A multimillion-dollar renovation brings a brighter and more social atmosphere to the property’s 25,400 square feet of event space.

Just ahead of its 50th anniversary in 2023, the 298-room Tampa Airport Marriott has finished a full renovation of all 17 rooms plus prefunction areas within its 25,400 square feet of meeting and event space.

According to Scott McClinton, general manager of the property, the renovation brings a completely new look with a concept created by CRA Design of Los Angeles. The goal was to create a social-club atmosphere that blends a work environment with the ability to converse, collaborate, and connect. The color palette throughout the event space features predominantly grays, blues, and browns while incorporating curved forms, open colonnades, and natural woven materials.

Specific enhancements include new carpet, vinyl, and paint; new meeting-room tables and chairs as well as new furniture throughout the prefunction space; LED lighting throughout the space; and RFID keycard door locks for enhanced security. From behind soundproof floor-to-ceiling glass in the prefunction space, meeting participants can watch planes move in and out of the terminal areas, and take off and land.

The largest meeting room on property is the 7,446-square-foot Hillsborough Grand Ballroom, which can accommodate up to 700 people for a reception. Retail food and beverage outlets on site include The Café for breakfast and the top-floor Skyye Bar and Grill for dinner and cocktails.

Tampa Airport Marriott is nine miles from downtown Tampa, where three other Marriott-managed hotels recently became a walkable complex that can handle large meetings and conventions.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GettyImages-1150409512.jpg
Largest Hotel in Minnesota Going to Auction in January
Dec 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-12-15 at 3.01.50 PM.png
New Kimpton Readies to Open on the UVA Campus
Dec 15, 2022
el-slcel-lobby-lounge-13464 Classic-Hor.jpg
The First Dual Meridien/Element Property Coming to Salt Lake
Dec 12, 2022
nobu Atlanta.png
Nobu Opens in Atlanta’s Buckhead Neighborhood
Dec 08, 2022