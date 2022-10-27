Tampa's Water Street District Gets a Third Marriott-Branded Hotel

The recent debut of the luxury Tampa Edition Hotel completes a three-tiered hospitality offering from Marriott and adds to a bustling waterside dining/entertainment district.

Mid-October saw a big opening party for the Tampa Edition Hotel, a 172-room, 30-suite luxury property that's part of Marriott's portfolio. It joins the 529-unit JW Marriott Tampa Water Street, opened in February 2021, and the 727-unit Tampa Marriott Water Street, fully renovated in 2019, in the waterfront neighborhood near the Tampa Convention Center.

Besides all three properties being managed by Marriott, they are also owned by a single entity: Strategic Property Partners, the real-estate development firm created by Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik—whose pro-hockey team plays in Amalie Arena, set right between the three hotels—and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, through his Cascade Investment capital fund.

Strategic Property Partners is also moving along on several other buildings in the Water Street district over the next few years. They include office projects and condominium towers encompassing 1,500 residences, a grocery store, a gym, plus about 50 stores and restaurants. One SPP-owned waterfront spot that's already open, called Sparkman Wharf, offers several take-out food outlets plus a large, covered outdoor bar and adjacent event lawn with a permanent stage, all of which is available for private events.

Here are photos showing how each property can serve meetings and events.