Suburban NYC Meetings Property Gets Refreshed

The 371-unit Melville Marriott Long Island recently completed a two-phase, multi-million-dollar renovation that touched every part of the property. The most recent work focused on guest rooms and the 19,000 square feet of meeting space. In the guest rooms, "there's now less furniture to allow more freedom of movement," notes Tricia Maulo, director of sales and marketing. "We also changed out 25 tech and non-tech items in each room to offer the latest features, and all the wiring for the tech items is hidden so the rooms have a clean look." As for the meeting space, there are new carpets, wall coverings, ceilings, and doors; the airwalls in the 10,000-square-foot ballroom were replaced as well.



The first phase of the renovation, completed 18 months ago, saw the installation of Marriott's Great Room concept that transitions the lobby seamlessly into a multi-purpose gathering space featuring ample electrical outlets and a strong WiFi signal to encourage guests to work or relax there. A casual food outlet is adjacent to the Great Room. "The functionality of that space is much improved because of the variety of small and large gathering areas, and the combination of high and low seating," Maulo says. "We've even done some small event receptions in the library area of the Great Room, which can be cordoned off from the rest of the space without being completely disconnected."



Melville Marriott Long Island is a 40-minute drive to LaGuardia and Kennedy airports, and a 50-minute drive to Manhattan. Some of America's largest corporate parks are in the immediate area, as are regional headquarters for Nikon, Canon, Estee Lauder, and Henry Schein. The Gold Coast district is also nearby, featuring many early 20th-century estates and mansions that can be used for private events.

