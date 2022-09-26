Skip navigation
Menu
AnaheimSheraton0922a.png
Destination & Venue News

Sheraton’s New Brand Image Comes to Southern California

The Sheraton Park Anaheim Hotel has undergone a big renovation that focuses on more communal gathering spaces, an element of the brand’s new philosophy.

Among the 15 Sheraton hotels now featuring the brand’s new concept that debuted at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix more than two years ago but wasn’t widely rolled out due to the Covid pandemic, the 490-room Sheraton Park Anaheim Hotel is the first in California to show off the concept after a $33 million renovation.

There’s 30,275 square feet of meeting space on property, including small glass-walled gathering spaces in a lobby that was redesigned with long tables, living-room-style seating pods, and a central F&B/bar outlet named &More that changes its focus as the day goes on, all for a more communal experience.

AnaheimSheraton0922b.pngThe largest meeting space is the 11,000-square-foot Park Ballroom that’s divisible by eight. There are also two 1,800-square-foot rooms that are divisible, along with the 2,140-square-foot Tiffany Room (in photo) that opens to a 5,120-square-foot outdoor patio.

Other renovations at the property include fully refurbished guest rooms and a reimagined restaurant. Named Savor, the eatery specializes in hand-crafted pizzas baked in a stone hearth that patrons can see. For more formal dining, there’s also a Morton’s Steakhouse on property.

The Sheraton Park Anaheim Hotel is 13 miles from John Wayne Santa Ana (Orange County) Airport; 18 miles from Long Beach Airport, and 37 miles from LAX.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
CanadaMeetings0922a.png
Meetings in Canada Get a Boost
Sep 27, 2022
etc.venues 810 Seventh Avenue Reception.jpg
etc.venues to Open Third NYC Location
Sep 23, 2022
Mark-Hopkins_Peacock_Rm--01.jpg
Luxury San Francisco Hotel Revives Historic Ballroom
Sep 19, 2022
SalamanderDC0922d.png
Salamander Finds a Home in Washington, D.C.
Sep 16, 2022