Skip navigation
Menu
SheratonPHX1.png
Destination & Venue News

Sheraton Phoenix Completes $4 Million Meeting-Space Renovation

As the hub property for Sheraton’s new brand-wide gathering-space concepts, the 1,003-room hotel debuts some unique features for groups.

The Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, the largest hotel in Arizona, has rolled out the finishing touches of a $4 million redesign of meeting and social-event spaces, with several of the new features also coming to other Sheraton properties throughout North America in the near future. (More on the brand-wide initiative can be found here.)

Screen Shot 2022-08-09 at 1.06.34 PM.pngThe 1,003-room hotel was among the first to display Sheraton’s new signature elements, including a 19,000-square-foot social lobby/lounge known as “& More by Sheraton.” The space (in photo) has an F&B outlet that changes in late afternoon from a grab-and-go market to a bar with communal tables and couches to promote social interaction; these also have electrical outlets for laptops and other work and entertainment gadgets. And on the perimeter of the space are small glass-walled meeting rooms for two- to four-person conversations that can be scheduled or impromptu.

Screen Shot 2022-08-09 at 1.10.40 PM.pngAdjacent to this area is the hotel’s new signature restaurant, Carcara (in photo), featuring a seamless indoor-outdoor seating area and a locally-sourced menu influenced by traditional Native American dishes. The outdoor space is covered and overlooks the stylish exterior of the Phoenix Convention Center.

Screen Shot 2022-08-09 at 1.11.51 PM.pngLocated one block from the convention center, the Sheraton has more than 110,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. The space (photos at bottom) includes a 27,000-square-foot ballroom divisible by five, a 14,000-square-foot ballroom divisible by five, more than a dozen dedicated breakout spaces, plus two sizable outdoor spaces for receptions (in photo).

The meeting-space renovation includes new acoustic boards and lighting, fresh carpets, wall coverings, new furniture, and curated artwork throughout the pre-function and meeting spaces, all located on the second and third floors. The rippling textures, warm hues, and motifs of the Sonoran desert environment are seen throughout the property’s artwork.

The Sheraton Phoenix Downtown is four miles from Sky Harbor International Airport, a 10-minute drive.

Screen Shot 2022-08-09 at 1.00.42 PM.png

Screen Shot 2022-08-09 at 1.00.11 PM.png

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
MilwaukeeDowntown0822.jpg
Milwaukee Wins Bipartisan Support for Meetings
Aug 08, 2022
SACAK_The Citizen_Metropolitan Terrace Classroom.jpg
Sacramento’s Historic Citizen Hotel Gets a Redesign
Aug 05, 2022
INDWI_GRAND_PREFUNCTION-small.jpg
Large Indianapolis Meeting Hotel Gets a Makeover
Aug 04, 2022
Lobby - Credit The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad.jpg
Inside NYC’s New Ritz-Carlton
Jul 29, 2022