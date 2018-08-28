Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa Completes Big Renovation

In July, the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa unveiled a property-wide renovation totaling $26.5 million. Situated on 23 oceanfront acres at iconic Pu‘u Keka‘a (Black Rock) on Ka‘anapali Beach, the property was the first to open in the area in 1963 and is now celebrating its 55th anniversary. The property offers 12,000 square feet of indoor meeting and event space plus another 33,000 square feet of outdoor group space.



The renovation completely transformed the property’s 508 guest rooms and suites. The revamped units incorporate colors, textures and artwork that play off Maui’s natural hues, as well as its views of neighboring islands Lanai and Molokai. The rooms also feature art curated by native Hawaii artist Kristie Fujiyama Kosmides.



A new signature restaurant debuted as well: Led by Executive Chef Lyndon Honda, ROCKsalt marries fresh local Hawaiian produce with exotic spices and ingredients in globally-inspired shared plates. The restaurant is a nod not only to the resort’s iconic location but also to the colorful sea salts that are signature to the Hawaiian Islands.



For event VIPs or small-group receptions and dinners, the newly renovated Ali'i Suite is perched atop a foundation of black rock and features one of the best views of Ka’anapali from the 180-degree, wrap-around lanai with a small private lawn.



One element of the resort that remains the same after the renovation: The sunset cliff-diving ceremony right off the resort's beach.

