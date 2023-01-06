Skip navigation
Menu
Coffee Bar View OP1.png
Destination & Venue News

Sheraton Fort Worth Begins Big Refresh

With the city’s convention center planning a significant expansion, the nearby Sheraton is in the midst of a big upgrade of its own.

Just a five-minute walk from the soon-to-be expanded Fort Worth Convention Center, the Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown has launched a major year-long renovation.

The $45 million project will redesign the hotel’s entryway, adding floor-to-ceiling windows and removing walls to make the lobby feel brighter and friendlier. Upgrades to guest rooms in the 403-room hotel will include larger bathrooms, platform beds, 55-inch televisions, adjustable work tables, and more power sources. 

When the renovation is completed in fall of 2023, the property will have 12 new suites, which will bring the total number of suites to 37. These include the top-floor Trinity Suite, one of three measuring more than 1,000 square feet.

The refresh will include improvements to the Sheraton’s almost 30,000 square feet of conference space. New carpeting, lighting, furniture, and audiovisual technology are in the plans. Additionally, several new work-space studios are being added that can be used for small meetings. The hotel’s largest meeting space is the 8,652-square-foot Magnolia Ballroom, divisible into eight smaller rooms.

Construction is taking place in phases, allowing the twin-tower hotel and its conference space to remain open throughout the project.

As the Sheraton ups its game for the meeting market, its convention-center-area neighbor, the 614-room Omni Fort Worth Hotel, is also on the move, with plans to build a 400-room tower.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
StLouis.jpg
In St. Louis, Funding Challenges for Convention Center Expansion
Jan 05, 2023
TempeOmni0123a1.jpg
Opening Date Set for Meetings Property at Arizona State Univ.
Dec 21, 2022
StLouisFourSeasons1.png
Luxury St. Louis Hotel Gets Big Refresh
Dec 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-12-19 at 2.31.43 PM.png
Tampa Airport Marriott Completes Big Meeting-Space Upgrade
Dec 19, 2022