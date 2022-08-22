Omni Fort Worth Gets the Go-Ahead on Major Expansion

Big changes are afoot for the 614-room Omni Fort Worth Hotel, across the street from the city’s convention center. The City Council has given the green light to a $217 million plan for the hotel to add a 400-room tower and a parking garage.

This is the Omni’s second effort to expand. A similar proposal in the works in 2020 was shut down by the pandemic before it got any traction.

In the new plan, Omni will purchase the Tarrant County Community College’s administrative building and parking lot. The administrative building will be replaced by a 400-room hotel tower with 50,000 square feet of meeting space and a 15,000-square-foot restaurant. The parking lot will become a 200-space parking garage. Construction is expected to be complete by 2026.

According to an article in the Fort Worth Star Telegram, Fort Worth will contribute $53 million in incentives to be spent on improvements to the surrounding streetscape. The city will also own the garage, but after 10 years, the hotel will have the option to purchase it.

In addition, the Fort Worth Convention Center next door to the Omni is working on a major renovation and expansion of its own.

The Omni is 26 miles from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.