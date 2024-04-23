Skip navigation
WestPalmBch0424.jpg
Downtown West Palm Beach at dusk
Destination & Venue News

Scaled-Down Signia Planned for West Palm Beach

Hilton’s meetings-focused brand is aiming for a 2027 opening in Florida, but the property will be different than other Signia properties in Atlanta, Orlando, San Jose, and Indianapolis.

When Hilton announced its business-events-focused Signia brand in 2019, the company stated that “with a minimum of 500 guest rooms and 75 square feet per key of flexible meetings and events space, each Signia Hilton will offer business and leisure travelers elevated experiences.”

Hilton followed that plan with the first three Signia hotels that opened in Orlando (1,076 guest rooms), Atlanta (976 rooms), and San Jose (805 rooms). And a fourth Signia that’s being built in Indianapolis for a 2026 opening will have 800 rooms.

The latest Signia project, however, will deviate from Hilton’s original plan. On April 18, commissioners in Palm Beach County, Fla., selected a bid by the Related Companies to build a 404-room Signia hotel one block from the Palm Beach County Convention Center and next to the existing 400-room Hilton West Palm Beach, which is also owned by Related and competed a $25 million renovation in late 2023.

The county commissioners originally wanted to approve a hotel of at least 600 rooms that would be built upon one of three publicly owned parcels surrounding the convention center. But the proposed 20-story Signia will occupy a parcel that Related owns next to the existing Hilton, exempting it from that minimum inventory requirement.

Screen Shot 2024-04-23 at 12.46.16 PM.pngFurther, given that just 23 percent of the occupied room-nights at the Hilton (in photo) have been for convention-center events since the Hilton’s 2016 opening, the Signia would allow the CVB to book larger meetings that "we are not able to do [now] because we don't have the rooms," Milton Segarra, president of Discover the Palm Beaches, told the Palm Beach Post.

After negotiations with Related are finalized, the Palm Beach County Board of Commissioners must vote to approve the final plan before the hotel can be built.

 

