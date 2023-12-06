Skip navigation
HiltonWPB.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Palm Beach C.C.’s Headquarters Hotel Gets a Refresh

The Hilton West Palm Beach completed a renovation to its guest rooms, lobby, restaurants, and pool deck.

Since the Hilton West Palm Beach opened in 2016, it’s had strong appeal for groups meeting at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. After all, it’s just a short walk—26 steps to be exact—from the hotel to the convention facility via an indoor corridor. However, a $25 million renovation has further strengthened its position, delivering an updated look and feel to the 400-room hotel.

The property’s facelift, officially completed in early November, has redesigned the hotel’s lobby, adding a new bar (photo below); updated the guest-room décor, including a full renovation of 43 suites; and revitalized four food-and-beverage outlets as well as the pool deck. The Hilton also introduced a new collection of modern art that draws inspiration from the scenery of West Palm Beach.

HiltonWPB-bar.jpgComplementing the 350,000 square feet of meeting space at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, Hilton West Palm Beach has 25,000 square feet of its own. The largest hotel spaces are the side-by-side Oceana and Coral ballrooms. The 13,366-square-foot Oceana has 23-foot ceilings and can be divided into four meeting rooms; the 5,850-square-foot Coral Ballroom is divisible by five.

Amenities include a pool and fitness center, while the downtown West Palm Beach property is across the street from The Square, a shopping, dining, and entertainment destination, and 1.5 miles from Atlantic beaches.

The hotel is about three miles from Palm Beach International Airport. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International is 51 miles to the south.

