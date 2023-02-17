Skip navigation
Menu
SanAntAirport0223a.png
Destination & Venue News

San Antonio to Expand Its Airport by 2028

A new $2.5 billion terminal will boost the total number of gates by two-thirds.

Right before Kansas City opens a new airport on February 28, the city council of San Antonio unveiled renderings of its own airport-upgrade project.

SanAntAirport0223c.pngA new, 832,000-square-foot terminal for San Antonio International Airport is in the works for a mid-2028 opening. It will be larger than the airport’s other two terminals combined and provide 16 more gates, bringing the total number of gates at the airport to 40. Further, it will accommodate larger planes that can travel longer distances, something long desired by the local business community, according to this article by Texas Public Radio.

The new space will include club lounges, an outdoor courtyard, concessions, and an upgraded corridor for international arrivals to go through customs and border inspection. The plan also calls for a new ground-transportation hub for bus transportation services such as Lyft and Uber.

Jesus Saenz, San Antonio’s director of airports, said during a city council meeting in mid-February that the facility’s overhaul will meet the city's needs far into the future. “We’re not planning for 2030. We're planning out to 2040 to ensure we have further capacity for growth going forward.”

However, some of the $2.5 billion cost for the plan will need to come from the federal infrastructure law passed in early 2022, which has not yet been secured. The remaining cost would likely be covered by fees charged to airlines per passenger.
SanAntAirport0223b.png

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
embassy-hero-pool.jpg
Cavalier Completes its Virginia Beach Trifecta
Feb 13, 2023
HillCountryKing Guestroom - Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa.jpg
San Antonio Meetings Resort Marks an Anniversary and an Update
Feb 10, 2023
DallasCC0223a.png
First Look at “New” Dallas C.C. That’s Coming in 2029
Feb 09, 2023
MarriottReston1a.png
Dual-Marriott Project in D.C. Suburbs Set for ’24 Opening
Feb 07, 2023