Destination & Venue News

New Kansas City Airport Set for Spring 2023 Opening

A new single terminal to handle all flights will allow for better group-welcome opportunities.

Construction of a new single terminal to replace two existing terminals plus new runways and taxiways at Kansas City International Airport are to be complete by March 2023, just in time for the city to host a high-profile citywide event: the 2023 National Football League draft.

With a cost of $1.5 billion, the largest infrastructure project in Kansas City’s history will bring more convenience to travelers as well as boost opportunities for meetings and conventions to create a branded welcome experience for inbound attendees (see photos).

KCairport0322d.pngThe 1-million-square-foot single terminal will have 39 gates as well as 16 lanes at the security checkpoint. The massive ticketing hall has high wood ceilings that allow for plenty of natural light, while baggage areas are designed with more space to move around.

The terminal will have new amenities such as open seating and waiting areas, art installations, a meditation room, multi-sensory relief room, non-gender specific restrooms in addition to traditional restrooms, plus retail shops and dining options designed to deliver an authentic impression of Kansas City.KCairport0322b.png

The city council’s decision to hire Vantage Airport Group to manage the airport’s food, beverage, and retail operations was largely influenced by the firm’s choice to use local brands across more than 80 percent of the F&B and retail space—a decision that provides significant opportunity for local women- and minority-owned businesses. In fact, 17 of the 40 vendors that will be on site are designated as such.

Kansas City International Airport is located 25 minutes from the Kansas City Convention Center.

KCairport0322a.png

