Sacramento Getting New Hotel Adjacent to Renovated Convention Center

On the heels of a $245 million renovation of the Sacramento Convention Center, California’s capital city has made another move to capture a greater share of national meetings and conventions.

In early June, Mayor Darrel Steinberg announced a plan for a 28-story tower to rise adjacent to the convention center and include a 330-room hotel along with four floors of residential units. The proposal will go before the Sacramento City Council in the coming weeks; plans for a hotel near the convention center had been discussed by the mayor and city council as far back as 2019, before being sidelined by the Covid pandemic.

The new hotel would be almost as tall as the 503-room Sheraton Grand Sacramento, the convention center’s headquarters hotel located on the other side of the center from the proposed hotel. It will feature a fourth-floor pedestrian bridge linking its 18,000 square feet of total meeting space to the convention center. It will also be attached to the 2,400-seat SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Theater.

The new property would add to the present total of 2,000 hotel rooms within walking distance of the center. However, it will have something that no other property in Sacramento has: a rooftop bar and restaurant with views of the Capitol building and the downtown skyline.



Steinberg did not disclose which hotel brand would manage the hotel nor a firm time frame for completion. The convention center’s recent renovation is being funded by a 12-percent tax on hotel-room stays in the city; the new hotel will also be funded in part from tax revenues collected on guest-room stays there in the coming years.



