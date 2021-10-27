Sponsored by Hilton

At Hilton, we’re grateful for the event professional behind the curtain, and as the world seeks out new and innovative ways to get together again, peace of mind is top of our mind. That’s why we pioneered Hilton EventReady with CleanStay, designed to provide curated solutions for every step of the event planning process. From redesigned event spaces and innovative technology resources to inspiring food and beverage options with thoughtful presentations, EventReady with CleanStay provides rigorous cleanliness protocols, book-to-billing flexibility and safe, socially responsible solutions for the most discerning safety and service-conscious event professionals.

And to help our partners in planning breathe a little easier while producing a higher standard of meetings and events, we’ve also created the Hilton EventReady Playbook, accompanied by Local Pages specific to your hosting hotel and surrounding area. The EventReady Playbook is a global resource tailormade to offer planners and meeting hosts the guidance, inspiration and tangible solutions they need to design and activate engaging, safe and socially responsible events.

Functional Flexibility and In-Person Possibilities

Now more than ever, we are confident there is no substitute for the value of meeting, networking and forming business relationships face-to-face. We also know an attendee’s event experience will influence their perceptions of your brand or organization long after the meeting or event concludes. To responsibly host events, Hilton is partnering with planners to achieve their event’s objectives while addressing health concerns and the current COVID-19 climate.

From schematics detailing sample setups for registration, coffee breaks and evening receptions to plans outlining appropriately distanced seating arrangements in classroom, boardroom and theatre-style settings, Hilton’s curated and customizable event sets offer our partners the perfect opportunity to visualize their meeting space before the first attendee ever sets foot on site. Event Sets are always equipped with sanitization stations, and your event hotel will work with you to reflect your specific needs, as well as any physical distancing and event capacity requirements as directed by local ordinance. Additionally, event hosts will have the opportunity to review and approve the cleanliness of each meeting space 30 minutes prior to the event, per the standards outlined in Hilton’s EventReady Room Checklist.

Inspired, Innovative Food & Beverage Solutions

Just as other components of hosting have changed, the latest event food and beverage trends reflect advances in serving and sharing food more safely. Our team of culinary experts is taking Hilton hospitality to new heights, mindfully adjusting the service experience to ensure physical distancing and sanitation protocols with individual portions, digital solutions for menus and ordering, attended stations and eco-friendly packaging. We do all of these things while continuing to develop creative and sophisticated F&B offerings that deliver on Hilton’s reputation of culinary innovation.

To learn more about how Hilton is maximizing connections in the current meeting climate, read a case study about our F&B team’s innovative efforts to provide a virtual dine-around activation for trade show attendees in the midst of the pandemic.