Opening Day Set for New Vegas Resort

After two-plus years of construction and more than a decade in development, the 3,644-unit Fontainebleau Las Vegas will open its doors on December 13, pending its expected regulatory approvals.



Set on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip on a 25-acre parcel, the resort features a 67-story guest-room tower that’s the tallest in Nevada. For all rooms and suites, Fontainebleau Development’s in-house design team used a color palette of blue and silver with dashes of coral pink accented by mercury-glass mirrors and brass details, all of which reference the original Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach. Further, every guest unit has floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking either the Strip to the south or the Strat Hotel and downtown Vegas to the north.



For in-house meetings and events, there is 550,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, including the pillarless 105,000-square-foot Royal Ballroom, 57 breakout rooms, a 3,000-seat theater, and a 26,000-square-foot terrace with palm trees surrounding large fountains.



For citywide conventions, the Fontainebleau is set directly across Elvis Presley Boulevard from the Las Vegas Convention Center’s 1.4-million-square-foot West Hall that opened two years ago.



Other features of the property include more than 30 food-and-beverage outlets, 10 of which are extensions of the top 100 grossing restaurants in the United States and two of which will be overseen by Michelin-starred chefs. There’s also a 55,000-square-foot spa with 44 treatment rooms, a six-acre “pool district,” 96,000 square feet of upscale shops, and a 150,000-square-foot casino floor.



The Fontainebleau Las Vegas is five miles from Harry Reid International Airport, a 15-minute drive.