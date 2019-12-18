New Texas Convention Center and Hotel to Break Ground in 2020

The Entertainment District in Arlington, Tex., is rapidly growing into a hub for meetings and special events. Already home to a 277-room Loews Hotel with 50,000 square feet of meeting space, the Arlington City Council has approved an $810 million project to build the 888-room Loews Arlington Hotel, 1,500 parking spaces, and an adjacent convention center offering more than 150,000 square feet of meeting and event space, with an additional 60,000 square feet of outdoor space. The project will also bring a residential and office development to the site of the Texas Rangers’ former stadium, which will also include restaurants and a business incubator/coworking space.

Arlington’s Entertainment District is anchored by the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium and the Texas Rangers’ new Globe Life Field, and features the Texas Live! recreation complex with restaurants, bars, a bowling alley, and a 5,000-seat concert venue.

Currently, no decision has been made on the future of the existing 85,000-square-foot Arlington Convention Center, also located close to Texas Live!, upon completion of the new venue.

The Entertainment District is 20 minutes from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.