Skip navigation
Menu
Arlington-Convention-Center-exterior.jpg
Destination & Venue News

New Texas Convention Center and Hotel to Break Ground in 2020

A second 888-room Loews hotel and 150,000-square-foot convention center in Arlington, Texas, should be open by 2023.

The Entertainment District in Arlington, Tex., is rapidly growing into a hub for meetings and special events. Already home to a 277-room Loews Hotel with 50,000 square feet of meeting space, the Arlington City Council has approved an $810 million project to build the 888-room Loews Arlington Hotel, 1,500 parking spaces, and an adjacent convention center offering more than 150,000 square feet of meeting and event space, with an additional 60,000 square feet of outdoor space. The project will also bring a residential and office development to the site of the Texas Rangers’ former stadium, which will also include restaurants and a business incubator/coworking space.

Arlington’s Entertainment District is anchored by the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium and the Texas Rangers’ new Globe Life Field, and features the Texas Live! recreation complex with restaurants, bars, a bowling alley, and a 5,000-seat concert venue.

Currently, no decision has been made on the future of the existing 85,000-square-foot Arlington Convention Center, also located close to Texas Live!, upon completion of the new venue.

The Entertainment District is 20 minutes from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

Arlington_Loews-Hotel_Entertainment-District.jpg

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Caesars_Southern_Indiana_2_small.jpeg
Caesars Replaces Riverboat with Land-Based Entertainment Complex
Dec 17, 2019
GSY_Exterior_white3.jpg
London Luxury Hotel Is Anything but Elementary
Dec 16, 2019
Harpeth-hotel-Lobby.jpg
First Upscale Property Opens in Franklin, Tenn.
Dec 13, 2019
TheBenWestPalmFront1.jpg
West Palm Beach Gets New Waterfront Meetings Hotel
Dec 12, 2019