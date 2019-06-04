Menu
Livebyloews.png
Destination & Venue News

New Texas Meeting Hotel Is a Sports Fan’s Paradise

Live! by Loews is an upscale hotel in a professional sports and entertainment complex.

This summer will see the debut of a meeting hotel in the new Arlington Entertainment District in Arlington, Texas. The $150 million new-build Live! by Loews will have 277 guest rooms; 23 suites with floor-to-ceiling windows and a sleek, modern look; and 50,000 square feet of event space in a 14-story tower. The hotel is adjacent to the Texas Live! Recreation complex, which includes restaurants, bars, bowling, live entertainment venues, Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, and the new Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field.

The property can accommodate groups of up to 1,000 guests in eight meeting rooms; there is also a 1,259-square-foot private terrace and an event lawn. The largest room is the 14,194-square-foot Nolan Ryan Ballroom, named for the Hall of Fame pitcher, and seven additional rooms ranging from 200 to 3,548 square feet.

Onsite there are five bars and restaurants including a signature steak house, Cut & Bourbon, and an organic market.

Other amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a spa and an infinity pool with a terrace boasting views into AT&T Stadium.

Live! By Loews is a joint venture between Loews, the Cordish Group, and the Texas Rangers baseball organization. It is 20 minutes from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Livebyloews_staircase.png

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Screen Shot 2019-05-29 at 2.21.33 PM.png
Portland Makes a Play for Citywide Events
Jun 03, 2019
Intro_0.jpg
Sponsored Content
Treasure Island Las Vegas
Jun 01, 2019
Whitley_Ballroom.jpg
Georgia Luxury Hotel Debuts New Ballroom
May 30, 2019
Cherokee-Exterior.jpg
Hotel and Conference Center Expansion Underway at Largest N.C. Resort
May 30, 2019