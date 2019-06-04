New Texas Meeting Hotel Is a Sports Fan’s Paradise

This summer will see the debut of a meeting hotel in the new Arlington Entertainment District in Arlington, Texas. The $150 million new-build Live! by Loews will have 277 guest rooms; 23 suites with floor-to-ceiling windows and a sleek, modern look; and 50,000 square feet of event space in a 14-story tower. The hotel is adjacent to the Texas Live! Recreation complex, which includes restaurants, bars, bowling, live entertainment venues, Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, and the new Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field.

The property can accommodate groups of up to 1,000 guests in eight meeting rooms; there is also a 1,259-square-foot private terrace and an event lawn. The largest room is the 14,194-square-foot Nolan Ryan Ballroom, named for the Hall of Fame pitcher, and seven additional rooms ranging from 200 to 3,548 square feet.

Onsite there are five bars and restaurants including a signature steak house, Cut & Bourbon, and an organic market.

Other amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a spa and an infinity pool with a terrace boasting views into AT&T Stadium.

Live! By Loews is a joint venture between Loews, the Cordish Group, and the Texas Rangers baseball organization. It is 20 minutes from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.