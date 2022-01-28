New South Florida Luxury Loews

A 242-room luxury hotel is under construction with plans for a fall 2022 opening in Coral Gables, just southwest of Miami.

The new Loews Coral Gables will be part of The Plaza, a mixed-use development with 161,000 square feet of retail, food, and entertainment space; residential apartments; and 450,000 square feet of office space.

The design of the Loews property includes a landmark cupola, topped off last fall, and most significantly for conference groups 16,000 square feet of indoor meeting space. There will also be 15,000 square feet of function space outdoors, including an oversized event deck, rooftop pool (below), and outdoor bar area.

The property is five miles south of Miami International Airport, and about 10 miles from Loews’ only other south Florida property, Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

Next up for the hotel company is the 888-room Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center in Texas, which broke ground last fall and plans to open in 2024.