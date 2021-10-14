Arlington, Texas, Breaks Ground on Hotel and Convention Center

Originally announced back in 2019 and expected to begin construction in 2020, the 888-room Loews Arlington Hotel has finally celebrated is groundbreaking and is looking ahead to an early-2024 opening day.

The $550 million property includes the new Arlington Convention Center (below), also operated by Loews, with 200,000 square feet of indoor meeting space and 66,000 square feet of outdoor space, including an event lawn.

This is the second Arlington hotel for the hospitality company. The 277-room Live! by Loews, which opened in 2019, will be connected to the new hotel and convention center via sky bridge.

Loews Arlington Hotel is one piece of an $810 million expansion of city’s convention and entertainment campus, which will also be adding a mixed-use residential and retail building, a 1,900-car parking garage, and corporate offices for the Arlington Entertainment District.

Among the highlights of the property are a resort-style beach club with an 8,000-square-foot pool, a man-made beach, 18 cabanas, fire pits, and a water slide, as well as five food and beverage outlets.