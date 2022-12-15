Skip navigation
Menu
Screen Shot 2022-12-15 at 3.01.50 PM.png
Destination & Venue News

New Kimpton Readies to Open on the UVA Campus

The University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business in Charlottesville is home to a new-build Kimpton property opening in July.

Could business meetings benefit from a business school environment? Groups can find out beginning in July 2023 when Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, opens The Forum Hotel at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

The Charlottesville, Va., property will be on the grounds of the business school and adjacent to a five-acre arboretum and botanical garden. The five-story, new-build hotel will have 198 guest rooms, 10 suites, and more than 11,500 square feet of meeting space.

The largest group space will be a ballroom with more than 6,000-square-feet of space and the capacity to host 425 people for sit-down events. Adjacent to the ballroom is a similarly sized event lawn.

The hotel will have two very different dining experiences—an elegant restaurant, with regional, farm-to-table fare, and Frank’s Taproom serving pub classics. Other hotel amenities will include loaner bicycles, a fitness center, morning coffee and tea service, and a hosted evening social hour.

The Charlottesville-Ablemarle Airport is eight miles north of the University of Virginia. Richmond International Airport is 82 miles southeast of the school.

RELATED: Hotel and Conference Center Going Up in Central Virginia

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
el-slcel-lobby-lounge-13464 Classic-Hor.jpg
The First Dual Meridien/Element Property Coming to Salt Lake
Dec 12, 2022
nobu Atlanta.png
Nobu Opens in Atlanta’s Buckhead Neighborhood
Dec 08, 2022
Holman1.jpg
New Hotel Next to Salem, Ore., Convention Center
Dec 05, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-12-01 at 1.23.49 PM.png
Westin on Hilton Head Island Kicks Off Renovation
Dec 01, 2022