New Kimpton Readies to Open on the UVA Campus

Could business meetings benefit from a business school environment? Groups can find out beginning in July 2023 when Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, opens The Forum Hotel at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

The Charlottesville, Va., property will be on the grounds of the business school and adjacent to a five-acre arboretum and botanical garden. The five-story, new-build hotel will have 198 guest rooms, 10 suites, and more than 11,500 square feet of meeting space.



The largest group space will be a ballroom with more than 6,000-square-feet of space and the capacity to host 425 people for sit-down events. Adjacent to the ballroom is a similarly sized event lawn.



The hotel will have two very different dining experiences—an elegant restaurant, with regional, farm-to-table fare, and Frank’s Taproom serving pub classics. Other hotel amenities will include loaner bicycles, a fitness center, morning coffee and tea service, and a hosted evening social hour.



The Charlottesville-Ablemarle Airport is eight miles north of the University of Virginia. Richmond International Airport is 82 miles southeast of the school.



