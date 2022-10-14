Hotel and Conference Center Going Up in Central Virginia

The University of Virginia has broken ground on a new 223,000-square-foot hotel and conference center in Charlottesville, Va., and hopes to have the doors open by spring 2025.

While no name or brand has been attached to the project yet, the venue will be managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality (known as Benchmark Pyramid until last June), which runs a portfolio of 240 properties that range from the Westin Grand Cayman Resort & Spa; Hawks Cay Resort, Duck Key, Fla.; London Marriott County Hall; Aloft Sarasota (Fla.); and Chaminade Resort & Spa, Santa Cruz, Calif.



The new 214-room hotel will include a 10,000-square-foot ballroom, which will be the largest in Charlottesville, and 15,000 square feet of additional meeting space. Plans call for a sustainable building design that will be LEED certified by the U.S. Green Building Council, in line with the university’s 2030 sustainability goals.



Amenities will include a full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor terrace dining, as well as a rooftop café with panoramic views.



The Charlottesville-Ablemarle Airport, eight miles north of the University of Virginia, has direct flights to Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York (LaGuardia), Washington (Dulles), and Charlotte, N.C. Richmond International Airport is a two-hour drive from Charlottesville.