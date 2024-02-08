Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

New Heights for Destination Marketing: A QR Code in the Sky

Newport Beach, Calif., has devised an innovative way to market itself to the thousands of people in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

The showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Super Bowl Sunday will put the spotlight on Las Vegas, not only as host of an extravagant week of football festivities but also for its powerhouse hospitality infrastructure.

However, there’s another destination that wants a piece of the action when 65,000 people jam into Allegiant Stadium for the big game. Visit Newport Beach, the destination marketing organization for Newport Beach, Calif., is using the Super Bowl for its own visibility campaign.

Using the theme “Touchdown in Newport Beach,” the California destination plans a 12-minute post-game drone show. In addition to lighting the night sky with images associated with the city, like beaches, boats, and palm trees, the 1,000 drones will form a QR code, prompting viewers to scan it and enter for a chance to win a vacation in Newport Beach.

The show, created in collaboration with drone provider SkyWorx, will be live-streamed at 11:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 11, and can be viewed here.

To learn more about using drones for meetings and events, including costs and caveats, read “When Droning on Is Entertaining.

