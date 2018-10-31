Menu
arlington virginia
View of Washington D.C. from Arlington, Va.
Destination & Venue News

New Conference Center Opens Atop Tallest Tower in D.C. Area

Day-facility specialist Convene debuts 35,000 square feet of meeting space in Arlington, Va.

November 1 marks the opening of 35,000 square feet of meeting space across the top two floors of the CEB Tower in Arlington, Va., by day-facility operator Convene. In addition to the full-service meeting and event space, Convene will also manage a culinary program for meeting groups as well as the tenants of CEB Tower, one of which is research and advisory firm Gartner.
 
In May, Convene signed a 14.5-year lease deal with Gartner for the space, which has panoramic views of D.C., then designed it specifically to accommodate meetings. Besides having more than a dozen business-traveler-focused hotels in its Rosslyn neighborhood, the Convene facility is two blocks from a Metro stop that's less than 10 minutes outside D.C. "The Rosslyn area facilitates experiences that convene neighbors, workers, and visitors," says Mary-Claire Burick, president of the Rosslyn Business Improvement District. "We look forward to Convene’s success as a vibrant touch point in our community."
 
By the end of 2018, Convene will have 23 locations in five cities totaling approximately 700,000 square feet, and is projected to have 1.7 million total square feet of space in 10 cities by the end of 2019. Most recently, Convene opened a facility at 75 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City
 

TAGS: U.S.
