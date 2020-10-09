Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Music to Their Ears: Bigger Groups Now Allowed in Nashville

Meetings can fill venues at 30 percent capacity, maxing out at 500 people.

On the heels of Nevada’s announcement that it will allow conventions of up to 1,000 attendees, Nashville is also loosening its pandemic-related regulations for group business of considerable size.

The central Tennessee meetings hotspot moved into phase three of its reopening plan on October 1 and now allows groups of up to 500 to convene. Organizers must get a plan approved by the city’s Metro Public Health Department and require attendees to wear masks at all events and in all public spaces.

Venues may now host up to 30 percent of their capacity, to a maximum of 500 people. Restaurants and bars may operate at 50 percent capacity with social distancing, with a maximum of 50 people per floor or outside dining area.

Approximately 700 venues, restaurants, bars, and other businesses have signed the city’s Good to Go pledge. The voluntary safety program, created by The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., in cooperation with Vanderbilt Health, Ryman Hospitality Properties, and SERVPRO, asks businesses to promise to uphold coronavirus guidelines established by Nashville’s Metro Public Health Department and the recommendations of infectious-disease experts.

TAGS: Risk Management
