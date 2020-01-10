Midscale Option Opens Near Music City Center

The Drury Plaza Hotel Nashville Downtown has opened two blocks from Music City Center, offering a new upper-midscale option in the hot Nashville convention market.

The 22-story property opened just before Christmas with 389 guest rooms and 7,000 square feet of meeting space. It has a full bar and restaurant, Kitchen + Bar @ SoBro; a 24-hour fitness center; an indoor pool; and free Wi-Fi. Guests can also take advantage of daily complimentary receptions at 5:30 p.m., hot breakfasts (biscuits and gravy are an option), and the property’s location within walking distance of Ryman Auditorium, Bridgestone Arena, and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Drury isn’t the only new hotel in Nashville. The 217-room Margaritaville Hotel opened a block from the convention center in October, and three more properties have scheduled 2020 openings around the city: the 240-room Virgin Hotels Nashville, the 591-room Grand Hyatt Nashville, and 346-room W Hotel Nashville.